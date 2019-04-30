DANS, Honeywell explore joint development of new airport

The MoU was signed between the two parties on the first day of the annual Airport Show, held in Dubai.

Honeywell said its global expertise in providing innovative IoT solutions will bring benefits through enhanced knowledge transfer on airport ecosystems, airport operations, air navigation service providers (ANSP) and understanding the combined, complex challenges faced by the industry.

Ibrahim Ahli, DANS deputy chief executive, stated: “In a fast paced sector such as the aviation industry, investing in innovation and technology empowers our vision to transform the sky. The Emirate of Dubai being the global commercial and travel hub it has become is only going to expand further with Dubai Expo2020 approaching.

“Today, air traffic controllers manage a daily average of 1,500 air traffic movements in Dubai’s airspace, and to enable and enhance seamless air traffic management operations further, we have to collaborate and work hand in hand with leading technology solution providers. Honeywell are reputable for being the leaders in aviation solutions and we firmly believe that entering a new partnership with them will support our aims to provide our services with excellence. We look forward to the abundance of expertise and knowledge exchange that will occur enabled through this partnership.”