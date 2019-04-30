DANS, Honeywell explore joint development of new airport

Dubai’s air navigation service provider DANS and Honeywell have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore new technology development opportunities.
The MoU was signed between the two parties on the first day of the annual Airport Show, held in Dubai.
Honeywell said its global expertise in providing innovative IoT solutions will bring benefits through enhanced knowledge transfer on airport ecosystems, airport operations, air navigation service providers (ANSP) and understanding the combined, complex challenges faced by the industry.
Ibrahim Ahli, DANS deputy chief executive, stated: “In a fast paced sector such as the aviation industry, investing in innovation and technology empowers our vision to transform the sky. The Emirate of Dubai being the global commercial and travel hub it has become is only going to expand further with Dubai Expo2020 approaching.
“Today, air traffic controllers manage a daily average of 1,500 air traffic movements in Dubai’s airspace, and to enable and enhance seamless air traffic management operations further, we have to collaborate and work hand in hand with leading technology solution providers. Honeywell are reputable for being the leaders in aviation solutions and we firmly believe that entering a new partnership with them will support our aims to provide our services with excellence. We look forward to the abundance of expertise and knowledge exchange that will occur enabled through this partnership.”
Commenting on the partnership Sonja Strand, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Global Airports Business, added: “Our work with DANS will support the continued growth of Dubai and the UAE’s airport infrastructure as well as its iconic status as an aviation hub, through the deployment of innovative technologies. We look forward to working with DANS as it continues to enhance the safety, capacity and efficiency of air navigation services in the region.”
DANS provides air traffic management services at four airports in the UAE, these are Dubai International, Al Maktoum International, Al Minhad Air Space and Sharjah International Airport. dans will work with Honeywell to develop next generation digital tower concepts, future communication systems, Human Centered Design for the development of Control Navigation and Surveillance (CNS) and ATM systems, decision support systems for capacity management, cybersecurity for ATM systems, low visibility automation concepts, in addition to the application of data analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine and deep learning.
Maitha Al Haj, DANS vice president of strategy and development, added:“We continue to focus on meeting our vision of transforming the sky across the region by developing world-leading air navigation services. Through this collaboration, we are equipped to accelerate meeting this vision by leveraging and benefitting from Honeywell’s leading expertise, both in terms of technology and in knowledge which greatly benefits not only our operations but the wider regional aviation sector too.”
Present for the MoU signing was Khalid Al Jabir, senior vice president operations, dans, Ahmed Ahli, vice president, corporate support services, dans, Maitha Al Haj, vice president, strategy and development, dans, Salah Al Qassim, head of safety and security, Haitham Al Hosani, head of ATM systems, George Bou Mitri, vice president, and general manager, Honeywell Building Technologies, META, Sonja Strand, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Global Airports, Philipose Jacobs, regional general manager, Honeywell Building Solutions.
Leave a Reply