‘Alignment’ of global regulators critical as Boeing 737MAX probe continues

Airbus’ new chief has spoken of the European airframer’s concern over the potential impact of a probe into the relationship between Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) during the certification of the Boeing 737 MAX.

Speaking at an analyst briefing on April 30, Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury said recent scrutiny over the way certain MAX technology implicated in two fatal airliner accidents was given the regulatory green light in addition to the piecemeal approach in the grounding of the aircraft by different aviation authorities had created, he said, ‘a lot of tensions, questions, and we see growing concerns on many topics’.

“[We see] more scrutiny coming from all over the place. That is a fact of life we have to face,” he said in reported comments, adding that any ‘de-alignment’ of the FAA and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) represented a particular concern.

“The alignment of the FAA and EASA is a strong basis of our industry and we hope that these events will not create a mid-term or long-term dealignment between two main [certification] authorities in this industry,” he added.

Following the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines accidents and the fragmented approach in grounding the Boeing 737 MAX, regulators from around the world have come together as part of a special certification review convened by the FAA. This Joint Authorities Technical Review (JATR) met for the first time on April 29 tasked with evaluating aspects of the original certification of the Boeing 737 MAX’s automated flight control system.

The FAA said this gathering of international civilian aviation authorities and safety technical experts represents ‘the best spirit of cooperation and collaboration that have contributed to aviation’s strong safety record’. Its work is expected to take three months.

“All participants are committed to a single safety mission, and will not rest where aviation’s safety record is concerned,” said the FAA in a statement. “We expect the JATR to engage in a free and candid discussion that exchanges information and improves future processes. Their work is not a prerequisite for the 737 MAX to return to service. The FAA will continue to share its technical experience and knowledge to support the international aviation community and, specifically over the next three months, the JATR participants.”

Chaired by former NTSB chairman Chris Hart and comprised of a team of experts from the FAA, NASA and international aviation authorities, the team will evaluate aspects of the 737 MAX automated flight control system, including its design and pilots’ interaction with the system, to determine its compliance with all applicable regulations and to identify future enhancements that might be needed.

The interim reports from both accidents, while not comprehensive or final, will be important inputs to the deliberations, according to the US-based Flight Safety Foundation organisation.

“We urge the participants to recommit to a collaborative, data-driven approach to airworthiness and certification decisions,” said its president Dr Hassan Shahidi. “We need to not only restore public confidence in the safety of the aircraft but also preserve the well-established certification and airworthiness process that’s produced the world’s safest mode of transportation.”

He said a key component of this process is the mutual acceptance and validation of the certifying authority’s certification decisions and that this longstanding practice, developed over many decades, has ensured a ‘harmonised and orderly’ approach to certification which has enhanced global aviation safety.

The Foundation said authorities participating in this review should adopt a data-driven and scientific approach to understanding the automated flight control system, pilot training and proposed improvements.

Shahidi added: “Global aviation safety is not confined to national boundaries and therefore requires coordinated actions. We call on authorities to adopt an organised approach and outcome to restore the travelling public’s confidence in the aircraft certification process, and to demonstrate the value of international cooperation to ensure passenger safety.”

The US Department of Transportation has also selected the members of a special committee that will evaluate FAA’s aircraft certification process, including how the agency certified the Boeing 737 MAX. The members are Amy Pritchett, the head of Pennsylvania State University’s Department of Aerospace Engineering; Gretchen Haskins, the chief executive of HeliOffshore and former safety director of both NATS and the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority; Kenneth Hylander, the chief safety officer of Amtrak; and David Grizzle, the chairman of Republic Airways’ board and former FAA Air Traffic Organization chief operating officer.

The panel will be headed by co-chairs Lee Moak, the former president of the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), and Darren McDew, former commander of the US Air Force’s transportation command. Its members have been specifically tasked with reviewing the 737 Max 8 certification process from 2012 to 2017 including the process under which the FAA delegates some certification and oversight work to aircraft manufacturers and their employees.