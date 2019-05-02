NUAC, MUAC work with DFS to advance cross border free routes

Airspace users planning to fly in the upper airspace between Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark and Sweden can now do so irrespective of airspace boundaries meaning optimised routings, fuel savings and reduced greenhouse gas emissions for airlines.

The cross-border free route airspace initiative is the result of collaboration between Eurocontrol’s Maastricht Upper Area Control Centre (MUAC), Naviair, LFV and DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung and will enable airspace users to file trajectories in their flight plan irrespective of existing airspace boundaries within and between;

• the Danish-Swedish Functional Airspace Block free route airspace

• the free route airspace provided by Eurocontrol MUAC (covering Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and north-west Germany) and

• the north-eastern part of DFS’s free route airspace in Germany,

Free route airspace was first implemented in the DK-SE FAB in 2011, and was then linked in May 2017 to the North European Functional Airspace Block (NEFAB – Norway, Finland, Estonia, Latvia) free route airspace. Meanwhile, FABEC members Eurocontrol MUAC and DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung (Germany) started implementing free route airspace in their respective areas of responsibility in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

The cross-border free route airspace offered by Eurocontrol MUAC, DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung, LFV and Naviair is fully in line with the ambitions of the Single European Sky to foster cross-border implementation.

The airspace of the six FABEC states of Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Switzerland is one of the busiest and most complex in the world. The majority of major European airports, major civil airways and military training areas are located in this area. FABEC airspace covers 1.7 million km² and handles about 6 million flights per year – 55 per cent of European air traffic.

NUAC is a joint subsidiary owned by Danish Naviair and Swedish LFV ANSPs. The company is certified as an ATS-provider by the authorities and operates the three ATCCs in Copenhagen, Malmoe and Stockholm. On behalf of Naviair and LFV, NUAC provides en route operations to DK-SE Functional Airspace Block (DK-SE FAB)