Saudi Arabia seals deal for state-of-the-art SITAONAIR comms

Saudi Air Navigation Services (SANS) has selected SITAONAIR to develop the Kingdom’s air traffic management capabilities through to 2025.

SITAONAIR will deliver its country-wide, state-of-the-art VHF and Digital Automatic Terminal Information Service (D-ATIS) solutions benefiting all airlines flying in Saudi Arabia.

Under the agreement, SITAONAIR will establish additional VHF stations providing coverage in new locations, including the Empty Quarter desert. It will also further optimize datalink coverage and services by upgrading both existing stations and SITAONAIR’s AIRCOMcats D-ATIS gateway server to better serve airports and airspace users.

The project will specifically aim to ensure coverage in the southeast and northwest of Saudi Arabia for en route traffic, increasing the availability of VHF/VDL networks at all main airports in the Kingdom and beyond.

SANS chief executive Ryyan Tarabzoni said: “Safety is one of the foremost and primary factors at the heart of our operations, and in order to ensure that we operate at the highest safety standards we always strive to implement the best global safety practices and latest technologies.

“SANS selects various industry leaders – in this case SITAONAIR, who will be providing enhanced datalink communications to support increasing air traffic in Saudi skies and enhance communications between air traffic controllers and pilots. We look forward to seeing this project develop, and cementing our place as a regional ANSP leader.”

Stephan Egli, regional VP for SITAONAIR, said: “We’re exceptionally proud to be Saudi Air Navigation Services’ official partner in enhancing air traffic services in the kingdom for the entire air transport community. This official seal to our partnership demonstrates our mutual commitment to providing best-in-class solutions to SANS and their airline customers.”