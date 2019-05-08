McLaren, Deloitte partner with Avinor on research

McLaren and Deloitte have announced a new research collaboration with Norway’s Avinor, with the first output for the collaboration aimed at operational solutions for SESAR’s (Single European Sky ATM Research) Airport Operating Plan (AOP) concept.
Leveraging the fast simulation and predictive analytics approach devised by McLaren in Formula 1 racing operations and Deloitte’s deep operational and technical aviation knowledge, McLaren and Deloitte aim to provide airport operators with an accurate view of their Airport Operating Plan including predicted flight movements, which in turn will serve as the basis for coordinating stakeholder activity across the airport campus. Recognising that AOP is both an emerging and evolving concept, initial prototype work shall begin in May 2019 with the detail on the concept that is currently available.
This AOP technology concept, titled ‘On Time Airside’, is being developed by McLaren and Deloitte via a research and development agreement with Avinor, operator of 44 airports across Norway including Oslo Airport. Avinor’s role in the research is to ensure that technical interpretation of the SESAR AOP concepts are grounded in the reality of real world airport operations, enabling the fast simulation principles of Formula 1 to be validated against the actual operational environment of Oslo Airport.
Martin Bowman, Aviation Technology Director at Deloitte working as part of the McLaren Deloitte alliance, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be collaborating with McLaren and Avinor on the research and development of new technology solutions for SESAR AOP. As anyone who travels through Norway can confirm, Avinor consistently delivers a world class level of service across its airports. Like Deloitte, it fully recognises the role of fast simulation and predictive analytics in delivering superior operational performance in terms of OTP and delay minimisation.”
Mike Phillips, Commercial Director, McLaren Deloitte alliance, added: “This collaboration with leading airport operator Avinor is a great opportunity for McLaren and Deloitte to expand our digital and operational solutions that will ultimately have a direct impact on air travel customers. Given our success in this initiative, and ongoing development of the product, we look forward to future opportunities to provide benefits to airports around the world.”
Brede Nielsen, ChIef Information Officer, Avinor, commented: “In our effort to optimise our future operations we use R&D initiatives as one of many approaches. McLaren and Deloitte bring in a combination from two organisations that gives us a unique opportunity to learn from other industries, including Formula 1, that have succeeded with optimising their operation with data analytics and simulation. Our work with them on the SESAR AOP concept, focused initially on the Initial AOP phase, will provide us with a better understanding of the anticipated demand at our airports and how this can be balanced with available capacity. We look forward to developing these concepts together and the operational resilience that will ensue.”
