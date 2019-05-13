Cooper tapped to lead Nav Canada ANS technology

Mark Cooper is to head Nav Canada’s engineering and technical operations groups as senior vice president, air navigation systems (ANS) technology.

Currently the lead partner for aviation technology with Deloitte, Cooper joins NAV CANADA with over 20 years experience in the aviation industry. Prior to joining Deloitte, he was the managing director of Lockheed Martin’s global air traffic management and airport business. In that role he was responsible for all aspects of business performance, profit and loss, strategic growth and all customer relationships.

During his 18 years with Lockheed Martin, Cooper led large teams and demonstrated his ability to shape, capture and deliver large scale multi-year transformational contracts using a wide variety of commercial models. In addition, he was responsible for services and solutions deployed to over 100 clients worldwide across the ATM, airport and airline domains.

“We are pleased to welcome Mark to the senior executive team,” said Neil Wilson, Nav Canada president and chief executive. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in air traffic management as well as demonstrated leadership skills. His customer relations focus aligns him well with the company’s orientation.”