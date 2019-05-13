First LPV-200 approaches flown in British Isles

The Channel Islands airfields of Jersey and Guernsey have become the first airfields in the British Isles and the UK to implement Localiser Performance with Vertical Guidance (LPV- 200) approaches using the European Stationary Geospatial Overlay Service (EGNOS).

The first approach was flown in to Jersey at 10:00 on March 28, 2019. Subsequent LPV-200 approaches have been flown by business jet operators, including a Cessna Citation CJ3 operated by locally based luxury aircraft management and charter operator Ortac (AOC) Ltd.

“The LPV-200 approach now allows pilots to fly to the same decision altitude and the same runway visual range as those that were previously only available to airports with an Instrument Landing System,” said Christian Le Moignan, head of training and safety manager for ORTAC. “This effectively means that even in the event of a failure of a ground-based landing aid, aircraft with the required navigational instrumentation and crew with the appropriate qualification can make an approach to minima.”

Inez Bartolo, airport director at Ports of Jersey, agreed saying: “As a vital gateway to the Channel Islands, the availability of this type of approach offers Jersey Airport an extra layer of resilience, especially during inclement weather. From a pilot’s perspective, the advent of GPS approaches also means that you are using GPS navigation for all phases of an approach, which reduces the workload during a busy phase of flight.”

“Ports of Jersey should be congratulated for their continued investment in technological solutions to modernise their navigation infrastructure.” says Tim Pedley, regional manager, Gama Aviation Jersey.

Ports of Jersey Ltd operate Jersey Airport, its harbours, marinas and coastguard services. It is also the EASA certificated ANSP for the provision of ANS in Channel Islands airspace.