Boeing outlines 737 MAX return to service plans

Boeing said it has completed development of the updated software for the 737 MAX, along with associated simulator testing and the company’s engineering test flight.

To date, Boeing has flown the 737 MAX with updated MCAS software for more than 360 hours on 207 flights.

Boeing said it is now providing additional information to address Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requests that include detail on how pilots interact with the aircraft controls and displays in different flight scenarios. Once the requests are addressed, Boeing will work with the FAA to schedule its certification test flight and submit final certification documentation.

“With safety as our clear priority, we have completed all of the engineering test flights for the software update and are preparing for the final certification flight,” said Boeing chief Dennis Muilenburg. “We’re committed to providing the FAA and global regulators all the information they need, and to getting it right. We’re making clear and steady progress and are confident that the 737 MAX with updated MCAS software will be one of the safest airplanes ever to fly. The accidents have only intensified our commitment to our values, including safety, quality and integrity, because we know lives depend on what we do.”

In addition, Boeing has developed enhanced training and education materials that are now being reviewed with the FAA, global regulators, and airline customers to support return-to-service and longer-term operations. This includes a series of regional customer conferences being conducted around the world.

The FAA said earlier this week that it would hold a meeting on 23 May with air regulators from around the world to provide an update on reviews of Boeing’s software fix and new pilot training.