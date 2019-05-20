April ranks as 67th month of uninterrupted growth for ENAIRE

ENAIRE, Spain’s air navigation service provider, operated over 183,342 flights in April, 5.5 per cent more than in the same month of 2018.

All types of flights continue to increase: international flights added up to 106,704 (+5.1%); domestic flights to 35,814 (+3.0%); and overflights (flights that do not depart from or arrive at a Spanish airport) to 40,824 (+8.7%).

Including April, that is now 67 months of uninterrupted air traffic growth, that is, over five years and a half of a sustained increase of flights.

Traffic increased in all of ENAIRE’s air traffic control centres: Palma (26,454 flights), up 10.1%; Barcelona (83,204), up 7.3%; Seville (37,156), up 8.0%; Madrid (102,525), up 4.0%; and the Canary Islands (29,929), up 3.4%.