April ranks as 67th month of uninterrupted growth for ENAIRE

ENAIRE, Spain’s air navigation service provider, operated over 183,342 flights in April, 5.5 per cent more than in the same month of 2018.
All types of flights continue to increase: international flights added up to 106,704 (+5.1%); domestic flights to 35,814 (+3.0%); and overflights (flights that do not depart from or arrive at a Spanish airport) to 40,824 (+8.7%).
Including April, that is now 67 months of uninterrupted air traffic growth, that is, over five years and a half of a sustained increase of flights.
Traffic increased in all of ENAIRE’s air traffic control centres: Palma (26,454 flights), up 10.1%; Barcelona (83,204), up 7.3%; Seville (37,156), up 8.0%; Madrid (102,525), up 4.0%; and the Canary Islands (29,929), up 3.4%.
The cumulative data for the first quarter of this year shows that ENAIRE has managed 618,672 flights, 5.3% more.
Of this total, 344,239 have been international flights (+4.4%); 134,377 domestic flights (+5.3%); and 140,056 overflights (+7.4%).
All ENAIRE control centres registered an increase in the number of flights: Seville (+8.7% and 128,631 flights), Palma (+7.1% and 64,098), Barcelona (+7.2% and 258,662), the Canary Islands (+4.5% and 122,916) and Madrid (+4.4% and 365,405).
In 2018 ENAIRE operated 2.1 million flights to and from four continents (Europe, America, Asia and Africa), transporting 300 million passengers.
Leave a Reply