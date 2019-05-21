Comtech wins Latin America comms network contract

Arizona-based subsidiary, Comtech EF Data has secured a $1 million equipment order for an air traffic control communication network in Latin America.

The order specified NetPerformer Satellite Routers developed by Comtech EF Data Corp.’s subsidiary, Memotec, which deliver highly reliable, secured communications across hybrid terrestrial lines, as well as microwave and satellite transmissions.

The NetPerformer platform combines the functionality of a data router, a multiplexer and a voice gateway in a single device, enabling users to create converged networks and transport mission-critical information over satellite or terrestrial links.

The Memotec NetPerformer ensures that Air Traffic Management (ATM) services are prioritised adequately and cost efficiently delivered using the best available path at any time, thus enabling ATC networks to be compliant with EUROCAE WG67 ATM standards. The NetPerformer meets stringent service quality requirements for delay, jitter and packet loss, and compensates for transmission network delays, enabling Air to Ground VHF radio communications and radar information to transit seamlessly across terrestrial or satellite links. It is the only solution compliant with VHF-AA (“VHF Extended Range”) EUROCAE specifications. As a voice and VHF over IP gateway solution compliant with EUROCAE WG67 ED137-B, the platform is a key enabler for the evolution of ATC services towards all-IP networks.

Fred Kornberg, president, and chief executive of Comtech Telecommunications said: “Our NetPerformer product is deployed in networks all around the world, delivering cost-effective, robust and reliable operation in the most demanding applications, such as Air Traffic Control.”

Comtech EF Data Corp. is a supplier of communications equipment with a focus on satellite bandwidth efficiency and link optimization. The high-performance satellite communications ground equipment is deployed globally to support mission-critical and demanding applications for government, mobile backhaul, premium enterprise and mobility. Service providers, satellite operators, governments and commercial users wanting to optimize communications, increase throughput and delight customers, are leveraging the performance and flexibility of the Comtech brand. The solutions are facilitating fixed and mobile networks in 160+ countries and across every ocean.