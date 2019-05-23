EASA insists on ‘preconditions’ for 737 Max return to service

Europe’s aviation safety agency is reported to have set out strict conditions before it will allow Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft back into the skies, according to the Financial Times.

EASA is understood to be insisting on three ‘pre-requisite conditions’ including demands that Boeing’s design modifications meet with the European agency’s approval – something which could put the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) under increased pressure ahead of today’s meeting of global regulators in Texas to review Boeing’s application.

The conditions are: that any design changes by Boeing are EASA approved and mandated; that an additional independent design review being conducted by the agency is completed; and that Max flight crews are adequately trained.

“We are working on having the 737 Max 8 return to service as soon as possible, but only once there is complete reassurance that it is safe,” said a spokesman in reported comments.

