Europe’s pilots demand answers before 737 Max resumes

European pilots are deeply disturbed that both the US aviation regulator and Boeing are considering a return to service of the 737 Max but failing to discuss the many challenging questions surrounding the design philosophy of the aircraft.

Regulators from across the globe are meeting today in Texas to discuss a possible return to service of the grounded Boeing 737 Max as the FAA continues to review Boeing’s proposed ‘software fix’ before allowing the aircraft to resume flying.

“How can a design and regulatory setup that originally failed by approving a flawed aeroplane’s entry into service, credibly provide the solution without significant reform?” ask the members of European pilot organisation ECA.

“Boeing must bring in clarity about its design and also the philosophy that stands behind it,” said Jon Horne, ECA president. “Apparently only one sensor was chosen to feed a critical system such as MCAS, rendering it highly vulnerable. No hands-on experience of this system – either working or failed – and only fitted in the first place to counteract unacceptable handling characteristics, was part of pilot training requirements.”

“All this to enable the aircraft to be classified as a common type with previous 737s, avoiding costly ‘type-rating’ training for 737 pilots that switch to the MAX. Has the desire for a more marketable common type-rating been prioritised over a safer design of the aircraft itself? Are there any other systems where the same design logic has been applied? We don’t know. But it is us, the pilots, who do need to know if we are to fly our aircraft safely. Our list of open questions gets longer by the day. It is up to Boeing and the FAA to finally take responsibility and be transparent about this.”

Recent events, including two tragic accidents, put the spotlight on critical flaws that have developed in the system as regards design, certification, regulation and adequate training.

“The fact that during the certification process both the manufacturer and the authorities are difficult to distinguish, is extremely worrying. This model of ‘delegated certification’ that has presided over the MAX situation, and the same commercial drivers, are very likely to exist in other aircraft programmes and regions, and surely must also be assessed in Europe.”