Finnair, Silo.AI use AI to boost situational awareness of air traffic

Finnair and artificial intelligence company Silo.AI have built a machine learning AI tool that enables the airline to predict possible disruptions to air traffic more accurately.

In Finland, this unprecedented solution can for example be used to assess the impact of weather on the punctuality of flights, so that preparations for irregularities can be made in advance.

“We tested the artificial intelligence solution in the pilot phase last winter and the results were encouraging,” said Juha Karstunen, digital transformation lead at Finnair. “The goal is to implement the solution as part of a broader technical reform later this year. We are also developing other intelligent solutions to support decision-making. Exceptional weather conditions are common in air travel, and our goal is always to minimize their impact on our customers’ travel plans.”

Silo.AI is the largest private artificial intelligence laboratory in the Nordics that builds artificial intelligence solutions as a consultancy service for various industries. In the pilot phase of the project, the company used Finnair’s historical punctuality data, total runway capacity forecasts, actual weather forecasts as well as past weather forecasts. There was also a warning mechanism built into the artificial intelligence solution that alerts if a certain number of flights are expected to be delayed.

“We are glad that Finnair is boldly experimenting with new technology to support operational efficiency and decision-making in air transport,” said Tero Ojanpera, executive chairman of Silo.AI. “Finnair’s project team combined strong business expertise, understanding of the application of artificial intelligence, and a strong will to utilize data to support business. The co-operation that started with the pilot has continued in many other projects.”