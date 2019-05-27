CRTS, Navigator JSC present digital solutions for lower airspace

CRTS R&D and Navigator JSC have presented ADS-B 1090ES avionics and ground surveillance stations system for both drones and general aviation integration into a single airspace.

Their ADS-B avionics and ground stations tandem network which is based on GLONASS/GPS technologies is aimed to be the core solution for unmanned aviation systems and general aviation operations.

“We are working hard, doing our best to create the digital airspace of tomorrow. Safe and efficient operations in the sky, especially in lower airspace where traditional air navigation service is not available, is a challenge we need to solve with all the best experience and knowledge we have,” said Sergei Baburov, Navigator JSC deputy director on the margins of the international helicopter industry event HeliRussia which is organised by the Russian Federation.

According to Baburov, every air traffic participant must have equal rights to use the airspace, and designers should make effort to support them technically.

“ADS-B 1090ES is one of the crucial technologies we can propose. It provides up-to-date situation awareness of all air traffic participants in real-time. To ensure the safety of joint flights, it is necessary to observe airspace and fulfil technological compatibility of the onboard equipment for mutual visibility and manoeuvre support. The most complete and trustworthy data can be obtained through the independent cooperative surveillance system, which implies both equipping the aircraft with ADS-B 1090ES and/or Mode S transponders, as well as having a ground surveillance infrastructure capable to provide information to remotely piloted systems operators, manned aircraft pilots, and air traffic controllers,” he added.