Rohde & Schwarz advanced ATC comms for Chengdu

Rohde & Schwarz is to install more than 240 R&S Series4200 VHF/UHF radios and 17 controller working positions at Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in China.

Chengdu’s new airport will open in 2020 and is designed to become the third largest airport hub in China after Beijing and Shanghai. Once completed, the airport will have two terminal buildings and six runways, with a capacity to handle between 80 and 100 million passengers per year.

To support this operation, 120 VHF channels will be operated from the control centre. These channels are distributed across 13 sites throughout the Chengdu control area, providing five services: regional control, approach control, ground control, tower control and multiflight airway control.

Constantin von Reden, vice president, ATC, at Rohde & Schwarz, said: “The programme represents one of the largest ATC VHF multisite systems delivered in China for local airport application to date. It is the culmination of a successful relationship in supplying ATC systems to our customer in China.”

Rohde & Schwarz has been providing reliable VHF communications equipment to Southwest China for more than 30 years, namely to the existing Chengdu Shuangliu Airport. In addition to the R&S Series 4200 radios, the R&S VCS-4G voice communications system with its compact controller working position (cCWP) provides powerful functions and flexible deployment methods that meet user requirements for reliable communications.