UkSATSE implements Free Route Airspace over Kiev, Dnipropetrov

Cross-border, round-the-clock Free Route Airspace (FRA) has been implemented in Kiev and Dnipropetrovsk upper control areas from FL275 to FL660.

FRA implementation is aimed at enabling airspace users to plan their flights along shorter routes, optimising the economic efficiency of flights and increasing the predictability of air traffic flows.

The implementation of FRA over the Odessa-North upper airspace region – currently used only at night – excluding airspace over high seas in the Simferopol FIR – is planned as the next step.

FRA-H24 has been actively applied by the Lviv area control centre between FL275 to FL660 since December 6, 2018.

Ukraine, as a member of Eurocontrol air navigation safety organisation, has been actively enhancing its air navigation system in line with the European ATM long-term programmes and operational concepts.