Sheremetyevo to increase capacity with new airspace structure

Airport chiefs at Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport have approved a simulation of the forecast improvement in passenger turnover and fuel efficiency expected when a new airspace structure is introduced in the Moscow Zonal Сenter of the Unified Air Traffic Management System (MZC UATMS).

The Sheremetyevo airport is the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. The transition to the new airspace structure in the Moscow Zone of the UATMS will enable increasing the airport passenger turnover from 65 to 110 takeoff and landing operations (TLO) per hour, improving the airline fuel efficiency by 4 per cent to 7 per cent on average, and increasing aircraft landing punctuality from 40 per cent to 90 per cent.

The new airspace structure will also have the following effect on Sheremetyevo operations:

•an increase in the Sheremetyevo airport design passenger turnover to 110 TLO per hour (when using a complex of three paved runways)

•an increase in the Sheremetyevo airport design passenger turnover to 90 TLO per hour (when using a two-paved runway complex, with separate operations on Runway 2 and Runway 3)

•a reduction in flight delays by a factor of four

•a reduction in the flight crews and aircraft flying hours by 7 per cent

•a reduction in flight distances by 10 per cent

Sheremetyevo airport in association with the Moscow ATC Centre of the State ATM Corporation said they have developed the most effective scenarios for using the airport complex and passenger turnover increase and that they factor in the strategic plans of airlines based at the airport and partner airlines to raise passenger and cargo traffic.

When the new airspace structure is implemented, Sheremetyevo said it will join the league of international airports with the highest passenger turnover.

The increased fuel efficiency will allow airlines to save billions of rubles every year and channel these funds into improving passenger services and comfort. The airlines will also be able to choose more comfortable slots and develop their route networks from the Sheremetyevo airport.

According to its long term development programme which extends until 2026, the airport plans to become one of the 10 largest hubs in the world, with the terminal and airfield able to provide high quality and reliable services to more than 100 million passengers and to handle more than 1 million tonnes of cargo.

Read Russia tables Moscow airspace overhaul plan