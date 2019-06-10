Raytheon, United Technologies to merge in $121bn deal

Raytheon and United Technologies have entered into an agreement to combine in an all-stock $121 billion merger of equals to create a premier systems provider with advanced technologies to address rapidly growing segments within aerospace and defense.

The merger of Raytheon and United Technologies comprised of Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney, will offer a complementary portfolio of platform-agnostic aerospace and defence technologies.

The combined company, which will be named Raytheon Technologies Corporation, will offer expanded technology and R&D capabilities to deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions aligned with customer priorities and the national defence strategies of the US and its allies and friends. The combination excludes Otis and Carrier, which are expected to be separated from United Technologies in the first half of 2020 as previously announced.

The combined company will have approximately $74 billion in pro forma 2019 sales. With a strong balance sheet and robust cash generation, Raytheon Technologies will enjoy enhanced resources and financial flexibility to support significant R&D and capital investment through business cycles.

“Today is an exciting and transformational day for our companies, and one that brings with it tremendous opportunity for our future success. Raytheon Technologies will continue a legacy of innovation with an expanded aerospace and defense portfolio supported by the world’s most dedicated workforce,” said Tom Kennedy, Raytheon chairman and chief executive. “With our enhanced capabilities, we will deliver value to our customers by anticipating and addressing their most complex challenges, while delivering significant value to shareowners.”

“The combination of United Technologies and Raytheon will define the future of aerospace and defense,” said Greg Hayes, United Technologies chairman and chief executive. “Our two companies have iconic brands that share a long history of innovation, customer focus and proven execution. By joining forces, we will have unsurpassed technology and expanded R&D capabilities that will allow us to invest through business cycles and address our customers’ highest priorities. Merging our portfolios will also deliver cost and revenue synergies that will create long-term value for our customers and shareowners.”

The partners said the merger creates

Balanced and diversified aerospace and defense portfolio that is resilient across business cycles The merger establishes a broad and complementary portfolio of platform-agnostic capabilities across the high-growth segments of aerospace and defence, reducing risk of concentration in any individual platform or program.

Highly complementary technology and R&D platform With a combined annual company and customer funded R&D spend of approximately $8 billion, seven technology Centres of Excellence, and over 60,000 engineers, the company will develop new, critical technologies faster and more efficiently than ever before. Areas of joint advancement include but are not limited to: hypersonics and future missile systems; directed energy weapons; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) in contested environments; cyber protection for connected aircraft; next generation connected airspace; and advanced analytics and artificial intelligence for commercial aviation.

Attractive financial profile with strong cash flow generation and balance sheet Robust free cash flow growth and a strong balance sheet will support continued investment and return of capital to shareowners. The combined company expects to return $18 to $20 billion of capital to shareowners in the first 36 months following completion of the merger. As a result of the combination, the company also expects to capture more than $1 billion in gross annual run-rate cost synergies by year four post-close, with approximately $500 million in annual savings returned to customers. In addition, the combination presents significant long-term revenue opportunities from technology synergies.

Complementary company culture The combined company will have a strong performance-based culture focused on integrity, collaboration, innovation, diversity and corporate social responsibility. Employees will have expanded opportunities for career development and advancement in high-growth areas, as well as ongoing engagement in local communities.

Raytheon plans to consolidate its four businesses into two businesses to be named Intelligence, Space & Airborne Systems and Integrated Defense & Missile Systems. The new businesses will join Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney to form the four businesses of Raytheon Technologies.