Deloitte wins NASA contract to develop UAM conops

Deloitte has secured a contract from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to develop a Concept of Operations (ConOps) for urban air mobility (UAM).

The project is part of the NASA broader effort, which focuses on the development and introduction of new air vehicles into the air transportation system in the United States. The 12-month project will include the development of an initial ConOps to be shared with the broader aviation and urban air mobility communities.

“With much change happening in aviation, NASA is being smart by asking what all of this change means to mobility and what will be needed to safely accommodate new air vehicles in our air transport system,” said Chris Metts, specialist executive, Deloitte Consulting. “What we love about this project is that it brings together our future of mobility work at the local, state and federal government level with our private-sector aerospace and systems engineering experience. It also allows us to collaborate with NASA, the Federal Aviation Administration and industry in this most important, foundational activity for the future of aviation. Due to that mix of work, we could demonstrate a distinctive set of skills, capabilities and understanding of the changing aviation landscape.”

“Because of the rapid pace of change, developing a vision of urban air mobility requires practical knowledge of global aviation ecosystem as well as experience with disruptive change other commercial sectors,” said Matt Metcalfe, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP, future of aviation and urban air mobility leader. “We have developed an advisory team of key global aviation and mobility leaders across Deloitte’s global aviation business as well as industry, federal and local government, and academia. They will provide tremendous insight and will help us shape a ConOps.”

Throughout the year, Deloitte has released a series of articles on “Elevating the Future of Mobility,” about the future role of aviation in mobility, which discusses how widespread use of UAM could reshape the future of mobility and aviation. The articles focus infrastructural, psychological and technological barriers as well as air traffic management challenges.

