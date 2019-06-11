NAVBLUE launches N-Prediction ADS-B service

NAVBLUE has launched the N-Prediction ADS-B service, a new solution that can be accessed directly by airline customers or be integrated with flight planning providers.

Initially designed for operators in US airspace, N-Prediction ADS-B service will in due course will be expanded to include future ADS-B equipage mandates globally.

From 1 January 2020, ADS-B carriage will be required by the Federal Aviation Administration in the US National Airspace System and a pre-flight prediction will be mandatory to provide assurance that the required levels of navigation position accuracy and integrity for containment radius and horizontal accuracy is available.

With its N-RAIM solution, NAVBLUE can provide this solution as there are strong commonalities between ADS-B availability prediction and RAIM prediction. NAVBLUE aims to be the preferred ADS-B and RAIM prediction service for airline operators.

“N-Prediction ADS-B service is a natural evolution of our prediction capabilities,” said Thomas Lagaillarde, head of flight ops engineering, OCC and ATM solutions at NAVBLUE. “And it’s spurring us to make additional service improvements such as ARINC 633 format flight plan ingestion for both

N-RAIM and N-Prediction ADS-B service.”

The integration of the N-Prediction ADS-B service with NAVBLUE’s N-Flight Planning is targeted for June 2019.