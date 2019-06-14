Collins navigation system glitch grounds regional airlines

Regional airlines in the US were forced to cancel flights at the weekend after the cockpit navigation systems of CRJ regional jets started to receive error messages,

“We identified a technical issue with our recently released GPS product(s) impacting availability, and have since determined the root cause and the resolution,” said a Collins Aerospace spokesman who added that the avionics manufacturer had started engaging with customers to ensure continued safe operational capability.

Mesa Airlines as well as Delta Air Lines’ subsidiary Endeavor Air, United contractor GoJet, American Airlines-owned PSA Airlines and SkyWest were all affected, grounding 400 flights scheduled to operate on Sunday.

“We are working to determine the cause of the problem, which may have resulted from a software update to the aircraft navigation systems,” the FAA said in a statement.