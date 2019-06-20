Integra Norway receives ATC training certification 

Norway’s Integra Aviation Academy (IAAN) can now offer initial training for air traffic controllers as well as training of instructors and assessors.

The certification was awarded by the Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority under European rules in March this year with the first course planned for this autumn.

‘We are very pleased with the certification. Although there are many controller training centres offering the same as we do, we believe that our offer is unique. In the near future we will launch individual training so that private individuals can enroll for courses to obtain student air traffic controller licence without having to go through an ANSP,” said training centre manager Henrik Schjølberg.

With 800sqm of state-of-the-art training simulators, devices and facilities, IAAN which already offers simulator training to ANSPs believes itself an important player on the controller training market.

“Being a small centre allows for flexibility and hence the possibility of offering both small and large courses with short notice. We can adapt to market conditions very quickly,” said Integra Aviation Denmark managing director Nina Banke Rasmussen.

IAAN whose customers include Avinor Flysikring, the Royal Danish Air Force and ACR was established in 2015 with a large ATC simulation centre in Oslo for Tower and Approach training. The training centre serves 20 airports in Norway with controller training.

IAAN also has simulators for ground training (two controller working positions) stationed at Oslo Airport Gardermoen and a tower simulator at Odense airport in Denmark, which is used for Aerodrome Flight Information Service (AFIS) training provided by parent company IAAD. All simulators are remotely operated from IAAN’s simulation centre at Fornebu, Oslo, using simulator pilots from Norway and Denmark.