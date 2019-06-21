Thales ECOSystem readies for UTM LAANC launch

Thales will be launching its ECOSystem Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability service this summer to support the FAA in giving drone users automated access to controlled airspace.

The FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018 requires that recreational flyers are now required to obtain prior authorisation from the FAA before flying in controlled airspace around airports.

Thales ECOSystem UTM provides a platform to automatically evaluate and approve both commercial and recreational operators’ requests for missions which comply with the regulations and notifications processes set by the FAA.

Thales is an authorised LAANC provider and is now approved to support recreational and professional drone operators.

Thales said the service will commence operations shortly and is seeking initial users to participate in our LAANC service launch.

Drone operators in the US interested in experiencing the Thales LAANC service can register their interest here.