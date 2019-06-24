PANSA presents UTM solution to Baltic states

Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) presented its system for drone traffic management to aviation authorities and air navigation services providers in the Baltic states – Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

The presentation took place as a part of the recent Riga Aviation Forum, and together with national representatives gathered officials from international organisations like Eurocontrol, IATA and ACI.

PansaUTM is a digitalised and automated concept of UAV traffic management, which consists of PANSA operational solutions and a system part by the technological partner HAWK-E, integrated with the widely used the Droneradar application.

The PansaUTM system was launched during the 2019 World ATM Congress in Madrid and at the 2019 JARUS Plenary Session in Katowice. It is now being implemented at the PANSA headquarters, 15 civil ATC towers, five FIS sectors and 17 military ATC towers in Poland.