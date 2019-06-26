HungaroControl registers rising number of Budapest go-arounds

Around 100 aircraft landing at Budapest’s Ferenc Liszt International Airport have had to interrupt their final approaches so far this year either at the request of air traffic controllers or flight crew.

At this rate, Hungary’s ATC provider HungaroControl said that by the end of the year it is likely that the record of the these go-around procedures will have been broken. Last year, there were more than 150 go-around procedures at Budapest.

An aborted landing does not in itself mean an emergency, but it does require special attention from air traffic controllers.

Air traffic in Hungary – along with global trends – has increased rapidly in recent years. This increase in traffic together with stormy weather conditions is adding significantly to the workload of air traffic controllers and direct support staff.

According to HungaroControl data, the number of aborted landings has increased markedly during the first six months of the year. Among the reasons are storms with very strong wind gusts, which makes landing difficult and in the spring-summer period bird strikes are common which require runway status check, disrupting operations.

During the summer peak, aircraft sometime need more time than usual to take off, so HungaroControl’s air traffic controllers request go-arounds in order to maintain the required minimum safe distance between aircraft.

HungaroControl said it remains committed to delivering its most important mission, ensuring safe flight and landing, with state-of-the-art solutions, developments and highly skilled personnel at European level. “Air traffic controllers are not superheroes but have superpowers – they are able to provide safe guidance in any situation,” it said.