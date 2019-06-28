Europe’s controllers offer views on kick-starting Single Sky

The paper presents IFATCA’s views on the reasons behind the delay in the implementation of the Single European Sky (SES) and offers five recommendations to achieve an interoperable, standardised and efficient SES and ATM system, without compromising safety.

They insist that the main reasons behind the failure to implement the SES are the lack of an agreed long-term vision and strategy about the SES, an inefficient legal framework which reinforces the idea of short-term performance targets, the lack of political will among member states to break free from national boundaries and the absence of technological and procedures standards to ensure Europe-wide interoperability.

IFATCA proposes the following five recommendations to address the root causes of the SES delay: