ASTM provides technical drones, autonomy guidance

“The aviation community is adopting more and more technologies that support automation and autonomy,” said ASTM International member Stephen Cook of Northrop Grumman, who chaired the group that created the report. “This guide helps reduce confusion while fostering consistent terminology, definitions, and frameworks to support standards developers, including ASTM International committees.”

The document incorporates the decades-long expertise of ASTM International committees and members who have developed hundreds of technical standards for general aviation aircraft, light sport aircraft, aircraft systems, and – more recently – drones (UAS).

The guide also brings together key content from organizations including the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) and the Society for Automotive Engineers (SAE) as well as US defence and transport agencies and NASA.

“Autonomy Design and Operations in Aviation: Terminology and Requirements Framework” is available here for $60.