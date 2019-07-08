Pile tapped to head Micro Nav as managing director

Greg Pile has been appointed managing director of Micro Nav, succeeding Stephen Williams who has been appointed chief executive of parent company Quadrant Group.

Williams has been managing director of Micro Nav since 2014 and will step up to his new role after a short handover period with the current chief executive of Quadrant.

Pile who is currently operations director of Micro Nav has significant experience in ATC simulation both as a supplier and a customer over the past 18 years.

A graduate of the Swiss International School in Bern and qualified as a commercial pilot, he became a simulator manager at skyguide and has been involved with ATC simulation and training since 2001.

He served as a training manager with Micro Nav before moving to Dubai to head operations technology in the Serco Middle East ATM division.

he also held held senior roles at DANS the air navigation service provider in Dubai and consulted for NATS commercial operations in the Middle East and Asia Pacific regions.

Quadrant Group has four operating businesses in aviation simulation and & training: