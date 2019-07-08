uAvionix secures tailBeacon TSO approval from FAA

uAvionix has received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Technical Standard Order (TSO) approval for its tailBeacon integrated rear position light ADS-B OUT solution.

The FAA has mandated ADS-B Out equipage for flights after January 1, 2020, in airspace where a transponder is required today. ADS-B uses GPS satellites instead of ground-based radar to determine aircraft position, and represents a cornerstone technology supporting the FAA’s NextGen modernisation of the National Airspace System (NAS).

uAvionix said that much like its popular skyBeacon, the tailBeacon has been optimised for ease of installation times of less than one hour, including documentation. The tailBeacon system consists of a total of four (4) TSOs:

ADS-B (TSO-C154c, Class B1S)

GPS (TSO-C145e, Class Beta 1)

Barometric altitude sensor (TSO-C88b)

Position Light (TSO-C30c, Type III)

tailBeacon required new authorisation from the FAA as the GPS standard was updated from TSO-C145d to TSO-C145e after skyBeacon was approved. As a result, the company said tailBeacon offers the world’s first TSO-C145e GPS.

In preparation for approval, uAvionix said it had installed a kegerator, returned the defib machine, tooled a second manufacturing line and obtained FAA Manufacturing Inspection District Office (MIDO) approval.

uAvionix has already initiated the Supplemental Type Certificates (STC) programme with the FAA and is ready to perform the required STC flight testing.

“While we still are working on the initial STC, we have expanded our production footprint in Montana and expect to be delivering the product with plenty of margin for our customers to meet the year-end deadline,” the business said in a statement. “In addition, we now have a qualified installer network of over 600 A&P IAs nationwide who have been specifically trained on its installation. This network allows our customers to work around the bottleneck that currently exists within the Part 145 avionics repair shops.”