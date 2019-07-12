ENAIRE in €9m bid to source 100% renewable energy for facilities

ENAIRE, air navigation manager in Spain, has signed a new contract for the supply of electricity generated from 100 per cent renewable energies for all its air traffic control centres, headquarters and other facilities.

Since 2016, ENAIRE has saved 50,000 tons of CO2 due to the use of clean energy

This contract, awarded with to Portugal’s EDP electricity supplier for a value of €9.2 million for the period 2019/2020, reinforces ENAIRE’s commitment to counter climate change through supporting the environmental sustainability of air transport.

This initiative, which features in the provider’s Flight Plan 2020 strategy, is part of ENAIRE’s contribution to the sustainable development goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda.

As part of the Flight Plan 2020 strategy, ENAIRE plans various actions that will contribute to the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions such as:

– flight efficiency: a saving of 5.5 million nautical miles is estimated thanks to the design of more direct air routes in coordination with Spain’s defence ministry.

– renewable energies : since 2016, ENAIRE has contracted electricity from renewable sources, which has already resulted in savings of more than 50,000 tons of CO 2;

– the use of photovoltaic energy and self-supply in coming years;

– measurement and control audits to improve energy efficiency.