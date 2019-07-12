Land’s End upgrades with new voice comms system

Systems Interface has installed and commissioned a Frequentis 3020X voice communication system at Land’s End Airport in the United Kingdom, which is the most south-westerly airport of mainland Britain.

The VCS was installed at three positions, two in the visual control room and one in the engineering room. The task, which was carried out in collaboration with Land’s End and Exeter Airport engineers, included replacing a legacy system without interrupting the airport’s flight schedules.

The airport is owned by the Isles of Scilly Steamship Company and operated by its subsidiaries, Land’s End Airport Company and Isles of Scilly Skybus, which operate a regular passenger service to St Mary’s in the Isles of Scilly.

In 2018 the airport handled 64,216 passengers, up 8 per cent compared with 2017, and 11,511 aircraft movements, up 14 per cent compared with 2017.