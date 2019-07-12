Rohde & Schwarz completes Phillipines FAT

Rohde & Schwarz has successfully completed factory acceptance testing of a High Frequency (HF) communications system for the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

This test is an important milestone that presents the customer with a completely configured and integrated system.

‘CAAP is satisfied with the positive results of factory acceptance testing on the transmitter and receiver system, voice communications system and voice logging system,’ said CAAP spokesman Roberto Martin Buenaventura.

‘We are glad that the project is going as scheduled and we look forward for the completion and success of this collaboration as these systems will greatly improve airspace connectivity especially in the oceanic airspace surrounding the Philippines,’ said Gareth Evans, managing director of Rohde & Schwarz (Australia).

‘We have successfully completed the Factory Acceptance Test at our systems integration facility in Sydney over five days which is an excellent outcome against a very challenging project schedule which included training on the new system at our Sydney training academy.’

Rohde & Schwarz (Philippines) and Rohde & Schwarz (Australia) formed a joint venture to deliver this project, leveraging the combined strengths of each organisation.

Rohde & Schwarz (Australia) provided overall management, design, supply, integration and testing of the HF Communications System, while Rohde & Schwarz (Philippines) acted as the local interface with the CAAP and provided installation support at the sites, in addition to local through life support and maintenance services.