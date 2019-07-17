ADS-B airborne equipage trend accelerating: SESAR DM

Airborne ADS-B equipage has doubled since October 2018 in the European Union, according to the SESAR Deployment Manager.

This trend is in line with airspace user plans reported to the SESAR Deployment Manager (SDM) which aims to reach full equipment in the European Union within the next few years.

According to the most recent planning data, the airborne equipage reached 40 per cent in April 2019, an increase of 22 per cent since October 2018 when the first data collection campaign was concluded.

The ADS-B programme, under the execution of the SDM and with support from Eurocontrol is monitoring the growth of airborne equipage in accordance with Surveillance Performance and Interoperability regulation (SPI IR). The plan established that 70 to 75 per cent equipage rate could be achieved in the EU registered, SPI-IR mandated fleet by the compliance deadline June 7, 2020.

This figure is supported by the latest monitoring data provided by Eurocontrol which sets the proportion of airframes detected transmitting ADS-B Version 2 (Minimum Operational Performance Standards for 1090 MHz Extended Squitter ADS-B) at 40 per cent.

The latest figures feature on a website focused on ADS-B implementation which will provide frequent update on deployment in Europe.