US drone system LAANC expands to include recreational flyers

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has started expanding the Low Altitude Authorization and Capability (LAANC) system to include recreational flyers.

The US aviation agency said this action will significantly increase the ability of drone pilots to gain access to controlled airspace nationwide.

LAANC, a collaboration between the FAA and industry that directly supports the safe integration of Unmanned Aircraft Systems into the nation’s airspace, expedites the time it takes for a drone pilot to receive authorisation to fly under 400 feet in controlled airspace.

LAANC provides air traffic professionals with visibility into where and when authorised drones are flying near airports and helps ensure that everyone can safely operate within the airspace. The expansion means the FAA has further increased drone pilots’ access to controlled airspace safely and efficiently.