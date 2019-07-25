Childs to head Federal Aviation Administration’s NextGen advisors

Russell “Chip” Childs has been appointed chair of the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) NextGen Advisory Committee (NAC).

Childs who is president and chief executive of SkyWest is already a member of the NAC and will replace David Bronczek who retired from FedEx Corporation. Childs will serve through the current term of the NAC charter, which ends June 8, 2020.

“Chip’s extensive experience in the aviation community will help the Advisory Committee in the ongoing discussion about maximising NextGen capabilities,” said US transport secretary Elaine Chao.

The NAC provides advice to the FAA on NextGen investment priorities, National Airspace System performance metrics, technologies, equipage and deployment schedules. One of the NAC’s primary objectives is to enhance operations in the Northeast Corridor, which is the most congested airspace in the country.

Childs will lead discussions on how to manage mixed equipage in aircraft communication, navigation and surveillance avionics to achieve success in the Northeast Corridor.