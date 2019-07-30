Airways accepts Rohde & Schwarz integrated comms solution

After successful factory acceptance testing of Rohde & Schwarz’ R&S VCS-4G IP-based voice communications system in the company’s Systems Integration Laboratory at North Ryde, Australia, New Zealand’s future air traffic control (ATC) system was accepted by Airways, the country’s air navigation service provider, and roll-out will now commence.

“Representatives from Airways have worked collaboratively with Rohde & Schwarz staff throughout the project to ultimately transition to a modern and flexible voice communications system as part of the major upgrade to air traffic management systems across New Zealand,” Ed Overy, chief information officer from Airways, explained. “Systems will be installed in Auckland and Christchurch providing several layers of redundancy, which will help to ensure maximum system availability, operational flexibility, cost-effective use of resources, redundancy and safety for over 150 controller working positions.”

The innovative solution was chosen based on its reliability, innovation and flexibility. The system’s IP design facilitates the pooling of ATC resources in a virtual control center. The quad-redundant, distributed architecture facilitates a “one centre – two locations approach” and provides Airways with significantly increased resilience and a unique geographic flexibility to manage their operations in a single trusted environment in the future.

“The project included multiple workshops covering topics, such as human machine interface, voice communications system control and monitoring, system safety and integration with other systems,” managing director of Rohde & Schwarz (Australia), Gareth Evans continued. “Airways staff including air traffic controllers, maintainers, technical specialists, and engineers have been closely involved throughout the project design phase. Deployment is scheduled to begin towards the end of 2019, after which we will continue to support Airways in bringing the new system into service.”

The R&S VCS-4G innovative IP technology, as provided in the New Zealand project, offers next-generation ATC features. The solution’s IP-based voice communications system is a flexible and cost-effective solution for all ATC voice communications needs, meeting established requirements for availability, reliability and safety in ATC, as well as the growing need for dynamic ATC scenarios with network-based sharing and distribution of operational resources across multiple locations.