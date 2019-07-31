Altitude Angel, DroneShield team on situational awareness

UTM technology provider Altitude Angel and drone detection and mitigation expert DroneShield are aiming to develop a single situational awareness to managed airspace.

Altitude Angel enables airport operators, among others, to integrate unmanned vehicles into their controlled airspace. Its traffic management system, GuardianUTM which offers automated approvals to fly in controlled airspace and enhanced airport safeguarding is deployed by NATS, the UK’s main air navigation service provider. Altitude Angel’s companion product – GuardianUTM O/S – supports all the functionality required to deliver national-grade drone traffic management capabilities to any country which wishes to safely unlock the potential of drones.

DroneShield is an expert in drone detection and mitigation technologies, which include multi-sensor detection systems and products enabling mitigation of unwanted drones.

A joint offering of the two companies’ systems as an integrated product to selected customers will bring ‘single-point situational awareness’ to managed airspace for users such as national governments and airport operators. This will provide aerodrome towers or those tasked with managing airspace with a clear, single source picture of the sky. By clearly distinguishing between known, authorised operations, and unknown, potential threats, effective responses can be quickly executed without disrupting existing authorised activities.

The partners said having a clear understanding of who or what is in the air will not only allow informed decisions to be made quickly, but it will also enable the calculation of the most efficient and effective response and that this will be particularly beneficial where there is a need to detect possible threats or if security is paramount.

Toby Potter, Altitude Angel, vice president, sales, said: “Altitude Angel sees collaboration and integration as key in delivering safe drone operations. Connecting Altitude Angel and DroneShield’s market-leading technologies is an exciting step in this direction. The drone industry is hungry for solutions enabling it to be taken into the mainstream and which demonstrate how drones can be managed safely, especially in and around areas where misuse could cause disruption. Marrying GuardianUTM with DroneShield’s powerful detection systems will deliver a comprehensive solution to the industry and one I am very much looking forward to providing to our customers worldwide.”

Oleg Vornik, DroneShield’s chief executive, added: “Almost daily airports around the world are seeing drone incidents endangering the safety of thousands of passengers and causing tens of millions of dollars in economic damage. Civil infrastructure operators are in need of an urgent solution. We are proud to be co-operating with Altitude Angel, the sole provider of unmanned traffic management services to the UK airspace, to secure the airspace for customers both in the UK and globally.”