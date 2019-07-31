Brussels strengthens safety cooperation with Japan

Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc said: “Deepening the cooperation on aviation safety with Japan is a priority as part of our mutual goal to enhance aviation safety for passengers at a global level. Today’s agreement will help ensure the highest levels of air safety and, at the same time, boost trade between the EU and Japan in aircraft and related products.”

The agreement on civil aviation safety will remove unnecessary duplication of evaluation and testing activities for aeronautical products, reduce costs for the aviation industry and promote cooperation between the civil aviation authorities of the EU and Japan with the aim of enhancing civil aviation safety and environmental compatibility.

Civil aviation safety agreements reduce the transaction cost of exporting aircraft, while ensuring high levels of safety in partner countries and help to harmonise product standards worldwide. The European Union has already concluded such agreements with other key aeronautical partners, such as the United States, Brazil, Canada and recently signed an agreement with China.

Both parties will proceed with signature of the agreements as soon as possible and following their respective internal procedures.