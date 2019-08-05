BULATSA to invest in real-time recovery, eyeing remote potential

Bulgarian air navigation service provider BULATSA is to invest in the establishment of a real-time recovery centre in Bozhurishte municipality.

The centre will be a three storey building with a total floor space of ​​around 1,400 sqm. There will be two main sections: one for storage of the automated ATM system, for corporate information and systems providing services and information to third countries.

The other section will house facilities for emergency events and will act as an incident support centre. It will also have the potential to house air traffic control equipment which could in future feature remote ATC functionality.