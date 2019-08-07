Involi, AirMap team on manned, unmanned traffic awareness

Unmanned air traffic data provider Involi and airspace intelligence platform AirMap are to offer a pre-integrated UTM and air traffic awareness solution for safe, efficient, and scalable drone operations.

The integrated solution of AirMap and Involi offers a suite of drone management and flight awareness technologies and services for drone pilots, authorities, and enterprise customers. The combination of Involi’s low-altitude air traffic data service with AirMap’s drone traffic management platform will enable safe, complex, and autonomous drone applications, such as drone delivery, large-scale agriculture support, surveying and mapping among many other use cases.

AirMap’s UAS traffic management (UTM) platform and UAS service provider (USP) capabilities already enable airspace authorities to deliver safety-critical services to drone operators and other actors operating in low-altitude airspace. As a UTM supplemental data and service provider (SDSP), Involi’s stream of low-altitude air traffic data is combined with other traffic data inputs within the AirMap UTM platform to provide a comprehensive visualisation of real-time air traffic.

The partners said the unique traffic data is gathered through Involi’s network of in-house developed detection devices affixed to cell towers and other existing ground infrastructure. Involi’s technology captures aircraft identification signals including ADS-B, FLARM, and other transponders, thus providing comprehensive air traffic awareness, which is critical to ensure safe separation and deconfliction between drone operations and helicopters, gliders, and other low-altitude manned aircraft.

Involi and AirMap are both partners in Switzerland’s Swiss U-space Implementation (SUSI) framework, which is Switzerland’s drone traffic management network infrastructure. Switzerland is one of the foremost countries in the world supporting commercial drone innovations, and Involi and AirMap are helping the country address the challenges of the safe integration of drones into its airspace.

“Through this collaboration, AirMap and Involi offer a comprehensive UTM solution that incorporates real-time data from aircraft operating in low-altitude airspace using ADS-B and other identification technology,” said AirMap chief technology officer Andreas Lamprecht. “Involi’s airspace data will further enhance situational awareness within the AirMap UTM Platform.”

“It was a natural progression for Involi and AirMap to formalize their ongoing technical integration. We are working toward the common goal of automating drone flights and enabling exciting advanced drone applications that offer tremendous economic potential and represent the future of transportation. Joining forces helps bring this future one step closer,” added Involi chief executive and cofounder Manu Lubrano.