SESAR2020 common AIM services completes validation stage

Common services developed by Frequentis have been successfully put through their paces and have demonstrated how they can be fully integrated into an air navigation service provider’s system landscape.

Validation of SESAR’s Static Aeronautical Data Common Service and Aeronautical Digital Map Common Service, within the SESAR2020 programme were completed at an Open Day at the National Test Facility of Italian air navigation service provider ENAV in mid July.

Frequentis’ solutions – based on IBP systems – formed the industry element of the validation exercise, with the objective to validate several use cases to demonstrate full integration.

The Static Aeronautical Data Service is key for flight trajectory operations, providing static aeronautical data in digital form to be used by different ATM systems. The output is an AIXM-compliant dataset whose subsets can be retrieved on request, displaying specific geographical areas, attributes or functional features.

The Aeronautical Digital Map Service meanwhile supports ATM human machines interfaces (HMI), collecting aeronautical data from authorised sources, filters them and produces individual, bespoke graphical maps depending on the specific geographical area or system functionality.

Operational benefits include data being distributed via System Wide Information Management (SWIM) web services and in line with Aeronautical Data Standards (AIXM 5.1) and EU regulations, leading to high availability of the aeronautical data management platform, the integration between different IBPs (here, both ENAV and Frequentis), data flow management and control (business rules, CRC, consistency), a new model of interoperability (data provider, data consumers) thus providing aeronautical outputs which are ready for ATM use – radar maps at the controller working position and in the cockpit.

These common services ensure lower costs through fewer system deployments and guaranteeing robust systems due to the use of shared, standard, and up-to-date information. Enhanced data consistency within and among stakeholders due to harmonisation and consistent application of identical quality standards and homogenous data also offer safety benefits.

Several use cases have been tested to verify and validate the feasibility of using a static / dynamic aeronautical data common service distributing to consumers’ different ATM systems to support their operational scenario. These consumers include AIM units, ATC / ATM units, data integrators, aircraft operators, airports, data originators, and procedure designers.

The performed validation was the next step to reach the target TRL-6 level, which is yet to be achieved. In addition to the interested parties of the common solution and AIM domain, technical staff and the technical team of the whole solution participated in the validation.