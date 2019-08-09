Park Air to supply Airservices with specialised T6 radios 

Northrop Grumman’s UK-based ATC subsidiary Park Air Systems is to provide its T6 radio to Airservices Australia.

The internet protocol- (IP) capable, very high frequency (VHF) ground to air equipment will be supplied over the next five years.

The T6 VHF radios will accommodate a number of upcoming air traffic communication service expansions, network changes and relocations and will also integrate with Airservices OneSKY Australia programme, one of the most complex transformations of air traffic management in aviation history, to align civil and military aviation needs.

The primary demand for the project is to migrate to an IP-based network structure, supporting voice over internet protocol (VoIP) to the ED137 standard. Ideal for the varied and immense Australian environment, Park Air successfully offered the T6 VHF equipment from its Sapphire portfolio, providing powerful IP capability, small form factor and low maintenance requirements.

As the seventh largest country in the world, Australia has some very remote locations, which can take up to three days to reach by car. By installing the R4 remote control and monitoring system and MARC server from the Park Air portfolio, Airservices Australia will be able to focus resources where they are needed most. Built to enable alerts and intelligence to a network configuration, as well as diagnostics, the MARC server provides important assurance when dealing with a nationwide installation.

The systems initial operation is set for June 2019, with testing and integration work already

underway.