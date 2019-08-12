IDS AirNav clinches dynamic data flow Argentina contract

IDS AirNav, the recently acquired subsidiary of Italy’s ENAV, has won a US$ 837,000 contract from Argentinian air navigation services provider EANA to supply and install its CRONOS software.

The new system, which will be in operation in Argentinian control centres and available to

Argentinian airports and airlines by 2020, will be able to manage efficiently the dynamic

data flow for air traffic control, such as the NOTAM (NOtice To AirMen) required by the

service provider to communicate all relevant information related to air navigation, flight plans or various bulletins.