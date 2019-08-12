SmartSky partners with Mosaic ATM on open marketplace

SmartSky Networks, the provider of next-generation inflight connectivity for business and commercial aviation, has partnered with Mosaic ATM to further enhance SmartSky’s Skytelligence open marketplace and framework infrastructure to connect aviation applications and services developers.

The expanded Skytelligence allows for the development of new data and services products to improve the efficiency of aviation operations.

SmartSky’s open interface and integration environment now includes more ways to optimize and improve the flight experience for every aviation-related company, from airlines and aircraft owners to data managers and developers.

“To catalyze aviation’s digital transformation, our Skytelligence open marketplace enables companies to access and share aviation, flight, weather data, operations data and more,” said Haynes Griffin, SmartSky chairman and CEO. “Mosaic is a critical partner in the creation of this application development infrastructure.”

“SmartSky’s patented system for five-dimensional trajectory optimisation with continuous re-planning is an industry breakthrough, and accessing this capability via a software as a service model is a game-changer. This feature allows developers to take advantage of the combination of several data sources and services, including weather and traffic constraints, to quickly and cost-effectively build enhanced services,” said Chris Brinton, Mosaic ATM CEO.

Mosaic has provided SmartSky with expertise to expand upon and refine the Skytelligence concept, including unique insights for data processing, transformation and fusion techniques to increase Skytelligence’s data offering. SmartSky and Mosaic will continue to collaborate to develop applications and services related to airport data, convective weather data, navigation aids and more.

The partners said Skytelligence reduces development investment and accelerates outcomes with application developers and service providers able to realise new revenue while enhancing passenger and flight deck experiences and optimising operations.