Integra certified as air traffic controller training organisation

Norway’s Integra Aviation Academy can now offer initial training for air traffic controllers as well as training of instructors and assessors in addition to offering simulator training to air navigation service providers.

The certification was awarded by the Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in March this year and the first course is planned this autumn.

“We are very pleased with the certification. Although there are many controller training centres offering the same as we do, we believe that our offer is unique. In the near future we will open up for individual training so that private persons can enrol for courses to obtain student air traffic controller license without having to go through an ANSP,” said training centre Henrik Schjølberg.

With 800 sqm of state-of-the-art training simulators, devices and facilities, IAAN plans to be an important player on the controller training market.

IAAN is part of the small-sized company Integra Aviation Academy in Denmark and the size of the company brings some advantages. Managing director of Integra Aviation Denmark (IAAD) Nina Banke Rasmussen explained: “There is a general lack of controllers in Europe. A small centre allows for flexibility and hence the possibility of offering both small and large courses with short notice. We can adapt to market conditions very quickly.”

IAAN was established in 2015 with a large ATC simulation centre in Oslo with the purpose of offering simulator training for Tower and Approach. The training centre serves 20 airports in Norway with controller training.

IAAN also has simulators for ground training (2 GND CWP’s) stationed at Oslo Airport Gardermoen and a tower simulator in Odense Airport, Denmark, which is used for Aerodrome Flight Information Service (AFIS) training provided by the mother company IAAD. All simulators are remotely operated from IAAN’s simulation centre at Fornebu, Oslo, using highly skilled simulator pilots from Norway and Denmark.