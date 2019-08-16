Israel’s NICE to supply FAA with incident response capabilities

August 16, 2019 Contracts, Safety, News 0

Israeli software solutions provider NICE Systems will supply the US Federal Aviation Authority with air traffic control capabilities to allow faster incident response and provide greater visibility into incident data.

NICE EVP Chris Wooten said: “Millions of flyers rely upon the FAA daily to ensure their safety. In mission critical times of need, the FAA needs to be best positioned to act fast and respond smartly. We at NICE recognise the need of this important work and are ready to support the FAA as it improves incident related debriefing and investigations. We look forward to continuing our years of service in supporting the FAA.”

 

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*