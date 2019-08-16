Israel’s NICE to supply FAA with incident response capabilities

The 10-year contract with a potential value of up to $137 million will provide solutions that reliably record all types of voice communications between aircraft, ATC operations and ground personnel. The NICE Inform Incident Information Management Solution seamlessly interfaces with a myriad of ATC software systems to capture and fuse voice, radar, CCTV video and other data so you get a synchronous view and 360-degree visibility into incidents.
Recorded multimedia communications and other information from ATC software systems, including air-to-ground radio, telephony, video, appended flight plans, photos, radar screen captures and more, can be organized in a secure incident folder, and quarantined for a specific retention period. NICE Inform facilitates secure incident information sharing within and among airport and aviation associations and can dramatically accelerate air traffic investigations.
NICE EVP Chris Wooten said: “Millions of flyers rely upon the FAA daily to ensure their safety. In mission critical times of need, the FAA needs to be best positioned to act fast and respond smartly. We at NICE recognise the need of this important work and are ready to support the FAA as it improves incident related debriefing and investigations. We look forward to continuing our years of service in supporting the FAA.”
