Israel’s NICE to supply FAA with incident response capabilities

The 10-year contract with a potential value of up to $137 million will provide solutions that reliably record all types of voice communications between aircraft, ATC operations and ground personnel. The NICE Inform Incident Information Management Solution seamlessly interfaces with a myriad of ATC software systems to capture and fuse voice, radar, CCTV video and other data so you get a synchronous view and 360-degree visibility into incidents.

Recorded multimedia communications and other information from ATC software systems, including air-to-ground radio, telephony, video, appended flight plans, photos, radar screen captures and more, can be organized in a secure incident folder, and quarantined for a specific retention period. NICE Inform facilitates secure incident information sharing within and among airport and aviation associations and can dramatically accelerate air traffic investigations.