NAV CANADA raises charges with introduction of space-based ADS-B

NAV CANADA is to increase its customer service charges for the first time in 15 years due to the introduction of space-based ADS-B surveillance data services in both domestic Enroute and North Atlantic oceanic airspace.

These services have been provided on a no-cost trial basis since March 31.

With the introduction of space-based surveillance technology, NAV CANADA said it continues to make strides as a world leading air navigation service provider improving safety over the North Atlantic and in Canadian domestic airspace.

The rate change will be implemented in two phases, taking effect on September 1, 2019 and January 1, 2020.

The first phase, effective September 1, 2019, will recover the cost of domestic space-based surveillance data services, and represents an average increase of 0.8 per cent on overall rate levels. The proposal to change the method of setting the Rate Stabilization Account target balance at 7.5 per cent of annual operating expenses will also take effect on September 1, 2019.

Phase 2 relates to recovering the cost of providing space-based ADS-B surveillance within the North Atlantic oceanic airspace. These space-based data services costs will be recovered through the existing North Atlantic Enroute charge. The flat-charge-per-flight fee structure, which reflects stakeholder input received during the consultation period, will be retained and the rate will be set to $155.03 per flight beginning January 1, 2020.

“As an air navigation service provider with one of the world’s best safety records, NAV CANADA recognizes that safety performance – a top priority for the travelling public – can never be good enough,” said the air navigation service provider. “The space-based ADS-B surveillance allows NAV CANADA to meet and exceed the International Civil Aviation Organization’s safety performance objectives for the North Atlantic.”

Working with the airline customers, NAV CANADA said it is anticipated that this new technology will enable carriers to reduce CO2 emissions thereby reducing their impact on climate change.