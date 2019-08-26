Europe’s ATM modernisers pay tribute to Stefano Porfiri

The industrial community dedicated to modernising how Europe air traffic is managed said it had learned with great sadness that its colleague Stefano Porfiri had died earlier this month at the age of 61.

Stefano Porfiri had been a strong supporter of the Single European Sky and the SESAR Joint Undertaking to which he dedicated more than ten years, helping to shape, as the Leonardo representative at the administrative board and programme committee of the public-private partnership.

Florian Guillermet, executive director of the SESAR Joint Undertaking, said he had lost a great colleague and friend who strongly supported and lived the values and vision of SESAR. “During this time I got to know Stefano well, with his positive and constructive attitude and above all with his energy, always ready for new projects and constantly caring about others – and I know we will all miss him,” he said.

Henrik Hololei, director general, DG MOVE and chairperson of the SJU Administrative Board added: “It is with sadness, I learn about the passing of Stefano Porfiri. We have lost a friend and an outstanding industry professional who helped progress the success of the SESAR JU we witness today”.

Friends and colleagues at the SESAR JU said they would remember him for his enjoyable personality, dedication and conviction whether it was for his work or for everlasting love towards his family and friends. “Our thoughts go to his family and loved ones in these days of mourning.”

Nicolas Warinsko, general manager, on behalf of the staff of SESAR Deployment Manager, said Stefano was a very active solutions-oriented person, looking to move forward in realising the Single European Sky. “His style was very warm and personal, always trying to understand which mutual benefits could be found. As a Leonardo representative he worked hand in hand with SESAR Deployment Manager and other SESAR partners. In this difficult time, our thoughts are with his wife and daughter and all his family and friends.”