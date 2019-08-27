EGNOS dashboard offers operational status at European airports

ESSP has released a new dashboard showing the operational status of the EGNOS constellation, including availability for approach at European airports

The brand new dashboard, designed in coordination with European air navigation service providers (ANSPs), displays all the EGNOS integrated information relevant to the aviation community – although it can be accessed by all users.

The Aviation Dashboard shows in a single page the status of the EGNOS operational GEO satellites, information about planned and active EGNOS outages and service degradations and real-time performance on those airports with published EGNOS-based procedures. In addition, it provides easy access to documentation relevant to EGNOS aviation users.