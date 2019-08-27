Tajikairnavigation seeking expertise to modernise air navigation system

Tajikairnavigation has issued a request for proposals on the provision of consultant services over an 18 month period in an effort to modernise its air navigation system.

The consultant is to assist in developing secondary legislation to enable introduction of performance based navigation at Dushanbe Airport and improve the capacity of Tajikairnavigation in areas that need the most improvements as identified by an ICAO audit.

Tajikairnavigation has approached European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) with a request to provide €6 million in financing its 2018-2020 investment programme for the modernisation of the air navigation services system. The amount will be divided into two tranches with the air navigation service provider financing up to €1.1 million.

The project will contribute to efforts to ensure compliance with ICAO standards on aviation safety standards and the introduction of technologies required for the implementation of the ICAO performance based navigation programme as a step towards harmonisation of transition to area navigation. The project aims to improve airspace configuration, promoting regional connectivity and integration. Contact Sanginmurod Nuruloev, Tajikairnavigation State Unitary Enterprise, s.nuruloev@airnav.tj for more information.